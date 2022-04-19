Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Declines By 19.7%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NRGOF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Newrange Gold has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Newrange Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 8,900 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

