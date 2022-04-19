Short Interest in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Drops By 19.9%

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,800 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 658,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on RMAX. Jonestrading assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. RE/MAX has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $491.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71.

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.82 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 53.58% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

