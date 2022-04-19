Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Expands By 45.5%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

