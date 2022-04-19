Short Interest in Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Drops By 20.0%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SENR opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

