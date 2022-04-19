Short Interest in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Decreases By 19.8%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.81. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $17.56.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.