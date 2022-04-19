Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,744,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

NYSE:SIX opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.30. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $50.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

