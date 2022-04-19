SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SJW Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SJW Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SJW Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SJW Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

