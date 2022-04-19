State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.30 Million Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,550 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Macerich worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Macerich by 12.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Macerich by 26.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 26.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 157,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAC opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,999.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

