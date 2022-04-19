State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,473 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 724,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 155,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,200 and have sold 463,105 shares worth $6,594,392. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

