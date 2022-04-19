State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.46 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 137,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Vimeo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.64.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

