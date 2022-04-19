State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ameresco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 1,027.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 447,305 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after buying an additional 234,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,982,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 132,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

AMRC stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $235,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.