State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 28,392 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Magnite worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.88 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $41.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGNI. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

