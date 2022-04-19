State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,032,939 shares of company stock valued at $63,344,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPE. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NYSE:CPE opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

