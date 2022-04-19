State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 381,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,552,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,685,000 after purchasing an additional 180,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 109,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

