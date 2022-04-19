Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,226,000 after buying an additional 69,929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,415,000 after buying an additional 85,418 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.2% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,111,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after buying an additional 93,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $43,593,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

