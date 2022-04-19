Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

