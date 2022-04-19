Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,162 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 128.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

