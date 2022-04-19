The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AES by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 91,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

