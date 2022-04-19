The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Stock Position Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 349,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Container Store Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 52,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Container Store Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCS opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $405.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

