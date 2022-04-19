ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the March 15th total of 65,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ThermoGenesis stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THMO opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.99. ThermoGenesis has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

ThermoGenesis ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 163.37% and a negative net margin of 122.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

