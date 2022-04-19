Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,207 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 48,913 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Transocean were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 942,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,165 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.08. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.98.

Transocean Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.