UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

