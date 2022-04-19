Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU) Short Interest Update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VHNAU stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $504,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

