Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 168,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 49,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VSH stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.