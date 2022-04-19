Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

VSTO stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

