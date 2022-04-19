WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 1,128 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,076.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 786,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $139,694,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

