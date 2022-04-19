Wesleyan Assurance Society Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.7% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Apple by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 786,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $139,694,000 after acquiring an additional 50,022 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

