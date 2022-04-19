Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 394,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 87.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 556,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 259,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.80. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWW. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

