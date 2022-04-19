Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,427,000 after purchasing an additional 394,239 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 40.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

