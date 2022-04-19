Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BG opened at $126.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $127.97.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

