Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ready Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 68,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Ready Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

