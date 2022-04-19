Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ScanSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,397 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 67,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 49,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 37,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ScanSource by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $867.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.55.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

