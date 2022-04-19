Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,379,000 after buying an additional 1,063,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 47,969 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 521,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.