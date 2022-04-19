Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.31) to GBX 1,200 ($15.61) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

