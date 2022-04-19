Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $439.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.82. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

