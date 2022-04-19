Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ellington Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFC opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $975.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on EFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

