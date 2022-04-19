Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

