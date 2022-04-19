Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of LeMaitre Vascular as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after buying an additional 173,671 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,857,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

