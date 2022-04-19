Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,796 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of CP opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.41. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.