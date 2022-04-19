Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,796 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.