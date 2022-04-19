Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,112 Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Heritage Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 40,396 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

