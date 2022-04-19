Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,975 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JACK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.04.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.