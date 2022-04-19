Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $801,000 in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Caleres as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 691,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 153,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,121,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Caleres by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 156,535 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Caleres by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 591,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 11,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 539,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 534,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $832.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.39. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

