Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $815,000 in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Meridian Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after buying an additional 638,809 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth $1,027,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth $886,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th.

VIVO opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

