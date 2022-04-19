Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $815,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southern Copper by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after buying an additional 42,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Southern Copper by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Southern Copper by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

NYSE SCCO opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.