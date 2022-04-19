Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $852,000 in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Interface as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the third quarter worth $100,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TILE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

TILE stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

