Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $881,000 in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wabash National as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth $1,015,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WNC opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,339.00 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

