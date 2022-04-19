Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $44.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

