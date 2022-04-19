Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arlo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,375 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $720.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARLO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Arlo Technologies (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.