Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Armada Hoffler Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.24, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $49.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.02%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

