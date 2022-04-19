Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,239,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,539,000 after purchasing an additional 264,747 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.